b.good

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

84 Summer St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1010 reviews)

Popular Items

The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
West Side$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Bottled Water$1.99
Chicken Dijon$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Avocado Toast$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

84 Summer St

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

