Go
Toast

b.good

Come in and enjoy!

255 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

West Side$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Chicken Dijon$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
Build Your Own Burger$5.50
Build your own burger
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Moroccan Butternut Soup$5.50
butternut squash, chickpeas, cauliflower, tomato, onions, garlic, moroccan spices, vegan yogurt (cal: 450) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nut, Soy
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
Bottled Water$1.99
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Location

255 Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Murl's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some Jamaican food and more!

Fresh Food Generation

No reviews yet

We are closed for the holidays until January 5th. We’ve crafted a menu that bridges our love for local farming with our passion for feel good, comfort food. We combine New England ingredients with bold Caribbean and Southern flavors to create a meal that’s enticing and fresh. From our signature jerk sauce to our sunflower-seed parsley pesto, all of our marinades and dressings are made fresh in house without additives or preservatives. We do our best to source our produce and meats from local farms and small regional family farms. In addition, we partner with local bakers to bring you hand-crafted desserts made with simple ingredients.

La Cuchara Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COMPASS Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston