107 State
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
107 State Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
107 State Street
Madison WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Botanist Social
Shared and large plates, brunch, and late night fare located in Downtown Madison
Buck & Badger
Come on in and enjoy!
Himal Chuli
Himal Chuli, an authentic Nepali cuisine has been providing nourishing and healthy food for 35 years. Himal Chuli prides itself on its largely vegetarian and gluten-free selection. Enjoy!
Danny's Pub
Come in and enjoy!