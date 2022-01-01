B Squared Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1430 N Green Street, Suite L • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1430 N Green Street, Suite L
Brownsburg IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
