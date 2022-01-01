Go
Toast

B-Unos

Now you can order great tasting food without waiting on hold!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

350 High St • $

Avg 4.7 (7453 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Egg Breakfast$7.50
Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.
French Toast Combo$8.00
Four triangles served with two eggs (any style) and two pieces of meat. Upgrade to a signature topping for an additional charge.
Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.
LARGE BOOST$4.00
Birria Tacos$12.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.69
Eggs omelette style, choice of meat, american cheese, on your choice of bread with a side of tater tots
Single empanada(s)$3.00
All motor$10.00
American cheese, Caramelized onions, shredded lettuce and tomato
Baconators Daddy$13.00
Double the BEEF! topped with American and Cheddar cheese and HELLA bacon and mayo.
Tacos$10.00
choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo. (3 tacos per order) CANNOT MIX & MATCH, MUST BE 1 MEAT
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

350 High St

Burlington NJ

Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room Burlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glassy Brown Cookies

No reviews yet

Cookie Cafe
We specialize in delectable cookies made just for you.

Riverview Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Union House

No reviews yet

Traditional Tavernism finds a home in the historic downtown of Burlington City, NJ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston