B-UNO'S Modern Kitchen serves one of the best flavors in the area from amazing breakfast favorites such as pancakes, french toast, and omelets to never frozen burgers, our famous Big Daddy Cheesesteak, Mexican Latin flavor platters and amazing desserts. If you're looking for great tasting food, you've come to the right place!

4 Mill Street

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.69
Eggs omelette style, choice of meat, american cheese, on your choice of bread with a side of tater tots
All motor$10.00
Classic, All-American Burger! Shredded lettuce, caramelized onions, sliced tomatoes & American Cheese. (Add Bacon for $2 more)
Empanada Platter$9.00
Beef picadillo filled with cheese (2 per order) and your choice of a side. (EMAPANDAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERY MORNING - CAN NOT BE MODIFIED)
Single Empanada$3.00
Savory pastry dough filled with beef picadillo & cheese. CAN NOT BE MODIFIED.
The Baconators Daddy$13.00
A Bacon Lover's Dream come true! Double patties topped with both cheddar and American cheese, bacon, mayo, and more bacon!
Burrito$10.00
choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.
Quesadilla$9.00
flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de Gallo and your choice of meat.
Tacos$10.00
choose your meat, corn or flour tortilla, topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de Gallo.
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Birria Tacos$14.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a rich, flavorful broth, toasted on the grill filled with white queso cheese, fresh cut cilantro, raw red onions & served with your choice of a side and a cup of consume. ( 3 to an order ).
Location

4 Mill Street

Mount Holly NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
