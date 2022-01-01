Go
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, on the Plaza in the historic Creamery building. B&V expansive menu features signature burgers, award wining cocktails, spice rubbed wings, fire prawns, spicy ahi tuna salad, as well as homemade pies and gelato. The restaurant features 6 televisions, a full bar featuring beer and whiskey flights.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

400 1st St E • $$

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)

Popular Items

Dungeness Crab Ravioli$24.00
B&V Burger$17.00
Sweet Potato Fries (GF)$6.00
Codi Burger$19.00
Hand Cut Fries (GF)$5.00
Crispy Chicken$16.00
Truffle Fries (GF)$7.00
Gnocchi$22.00
Pappardelle Bolognese$20.00
Crispy Brussels$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

400 1st St E

Sonoma CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

