B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille
B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, on the Plaza in the historic Creamery building. B&V expansive menu features signature burgers, award wining cocktails, spice rubbed wings, fire prawns, spicy ahi tuna salad, as well as homemade pies and gelato. The restaurant features 6 televisions, a full bar featuring beer and whiskey flights.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
400 1st St E • $$
