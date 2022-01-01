Go
B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado, Sourdough, Black Sesame Seeds, Tahini
*GLUTEN FREE POSSIBLE | NUT FREE | SOY FREE*
Latte$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
Fried Oyster Mushrooms$9.00
Oyster Mushrooms, Wakame, Mixed Greens, Lemon, Toum
*GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | SESAME FREE | SOY FREE*
Kofta Scramble$16.00
Spicy Seitan Kofta, Tofu, Kale, Roasted Potatoes & Onions, Harissa
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
Avocado Sandwich$14.00
Avocado, Shiitake Bacon, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tahini, Sourdough
*GLUTEN FREE POSSIBLE | NUT FREE | SOY FREE*
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
Seitan Shawarma$14.00
Shaved Seitan, Red Onion, Pickles, Pickled Turnips, Mixed Greens, Tahini, Toum, Lavash
*NUT FREE*
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
French Fries
*GLUTEN FREE | NUT FREE | SESAME FREE | SOY FREE*
Falafel Wrap$14.00
Falafel, Mediterranean Slaw, Preserved Lemon, Pickles, Pickled Turnips, Mixed Greens, Tahini, Toum, Lavash
*GLUTEN-FREE POSSIBLE | NUT-FREE | SOY-FREE*
Location

5202 Butler Street

Pittsurgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
