Go
Toast

Ba Bar - University Village

Modern & quality Vietnamese street food in a fun, lively setting with specialty cocktails to enjoy with family and friends.

NOODLES

2685 NE 46TH ST • $$

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Vegetarian Vermicelli$17.00
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
Pho Ga$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli$18.50
sauteed pure country dry aged top sirloin, lemongrass, chili oil, yellow onion, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Sai Gon Wings$12.50
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
Pho Tai Nam$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Bun Cha Ca La Vong$18.50
washington coast rockfish, crispy imperial roll, cucumber, dill, roasted peanut, shrimp sauce, turmeric, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2685 NE 46TH ST

SEATTLE WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta & Co

No reviews yet

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.

For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.

Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Tutta Bella serves traditional wood-fired Neapolitan pizza!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston