Go
Toast

Ba Sa Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

101 Winslow Ave E • $$

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

Taro Egg Rolls - GF$6.00
Carlton pork, taro, shrimp, onion, carrots, wood ear mushroom and tapioca sheet
Banh Mi- Vietnamese Sandwich$16.00
Option: Karage chicken, Charsiu Pork, Kalbi Beef
Mayo, pate, pickle daikon & carrots, herbs, spicy mayo
Avocado Spring Roll - G/F Option Available$7.00
shrimp or tofu, avocado, green leaf lettuce, cilantro, mints, perilla, crispy wonton, peanuts sauce
Butter Beef With Garlic Fried Rice$27.00
Brown butter, kalbi beef, garlic fried rice, eggs, onions
Chili Oil Prawns Noodle$21.00
Tempura prawn, egg noodle, chili oil sauce, egg noodle, bok choy, onion, cilantro
Spicy Truffle Wonton$16.00
Grilled shrimp, steamed pork and shrimp wonton, truffle oil, scallion, sesame seeds,
chili oil, ginger
Karage Chk Buns$11.00
Karage chicken, pickled red cabbage, carrots, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, peanuts
Saute Beef Vermicelli$19.00
Stir Fry Garlic Green Beans$16.00
Dry Aged Beef Pho$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Winslow Ave E

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Hitchcock

No reviews yet

All-day Café and Bar.

Seabird

No reviews yet

Effective September 5th, Burgerhaus has closed its doors to allow us to renovate and put together a creative, inspiring menu for our next exciting project. Thank you for your support and we cannot wait to serve you again soon!

Doc's Marina Grill

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

Commuter Comforts

No reviews yet

Exceptional coffee & great food served since 1992. Just outside the Bainbridge ferry terminal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston