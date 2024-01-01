Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Marietta
  • /
  • Baadshah lounge - 562 wiley road suite 3 marietta
A map showing the location of Baadshah lounge - 562 wiley road suite 3 mariettaView gallery

Baadshah lounge - 562 wiley road suite 3 marietta

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

562 wiley road suite 3 marietta

Marietta, GA 30067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

562 wiley road suite 3 marietta, Marietta GA 30067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Rivkah - 2100 Roswell Road
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Roswell Road Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
orange star4.5 • 63
2044 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
CHASKA - 1836 Lower Roswell Road
orange starNo Reviews
1836 Lower Roswell Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Mama J Restaurant - 1482 Roswell Road
orange starNo Reviews
1482 Roswell Road Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Mama J - 1482 Roswell RD
orange starNo Reviews
1482 Roswell RD Marietta, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
African Soulfood
orange starNo Reviews
585 Franklin Gateway Southeast Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry (GA)
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
orange star4.5 • 63
2044 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Marietta

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (900 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Baadshah lounge - 562 wiley road suite 3 marietta

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston