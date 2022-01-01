Go
Toast

Baan Siam

Same same...but different.
Thai food off the beaten path, beer, wine and frozen cocktails.

425 Eye St NW • $$

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)

Popular Items

Khao Soi Gai$17.00
Egg noodles, chicken thigh,
pickled cabbage,
scallions, red onions,
Northern Thai curry paste. Spicy
Golden-Fried Pockets$8.00
Ground chicken,
ground shrimp, rice paper,
sweet chili sauce.
Thai Vermicelli Noodles$17.00
Thai thin rice noodles,
coconut milk, peanuts,
ground chicken, ground
shrimp, red onions, garlic,
tempura vegetable, chili
powder. Medium spicy
Baan Siam Roll$8.00
Shrimp, mixed greens,
carrot, mint,
spicy lime sauce. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Green Mango Salad$9.00
Green mango, peanuts,
scallions, onions,
cilantro, shallots,
roasted coconut flakes.(GF)
Stir-Fried Garlic Rice with Thai-Style Deep-Fried Chicken$16.00
Rice, chicken, garlic,
ginger sauce.
I need plastic utensils
Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly$17.00
Fried rice, shrimp chili paste,
egg, green and red peppers,
green beans, Thai basil,
crispy pork belly. Spicy
Chicken Tapioca Dumplings$8.00
Tapioca, ground chicken,
garlic, peanuts, pepper,
sweet fermented radish. (GF)
Mango & Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$8.00
Mango, sticky rice,
coconut milk,
sugar, salt. (GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

425 Eye St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rocket Bar

No reviews yet

Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.

Jaleo DC

No reviews yet

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Penn Social

No reviews yet

Lively bar with a patio that offers pub grub, live bands, DJs, dancing and more. Stay tuned while we remodel!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston