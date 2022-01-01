Baan Siam
Same same...but different.
Thai food off the beaten path, beer, wine and frozen cocktails.
425 Eye St NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
425 Eye St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rocket Bar
Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.
Jaleo DC
Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.
Pi Pizzeria
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.
Penn Social
Lively bar with a patio that offers pub grub, live bands, DJs, dancing and more. Stay tuned while we remodel!