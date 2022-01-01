Go
Baan Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy! We're doing soft opening 10% off the bill come and check out disscount will be end soon

5350 FM 1960 East • $$

Avg 5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice
Choice of meat with eggs, white and green onion with jasmine rice
Pad Thai
Pan fried thin rice noodles with egg tofu, bean sprouts, green onions and ground peanuts
Crispy Roll$6.95
Deep-fried rice paper roll with mixed vegetables and silver noodles served with plum sauce.
Yellow Curry$12.95
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$5.95
Roti$6.95
Pan-fried Thai bread with yellow curry sauce.
Pad Kee Mow
Pan-fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, baby com, tomatoes, onions, carrots, Mushroom,fresh chili and Thai basil.
Chicken Satay$7.95
Marinated mixture of Thai spices, skewered and grilled. Served with cucumber, salad and peanut sauce.
Dragonball$6.95
(4pcs) Deep-fried wontons with crab meat and cream cheese
Pad See-ew
Pan-fried flat noodle with egg broccoli and black bean sauce.
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

5350 FM 1960 East

Humble TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
