Bab Café

Serving wholesome and authentic Korean-style rice bowls called Bibimbab. Full of healthy veggies and feel-good ingredients, one Bab a day keeps the doctor away!

Popular Items

Kimchi Fried Rice$11.99
Fried rice cooked with Kimchi, scallions, and onion topped with scrambled egg and a protein of your choice.
Japchae$6.99
Sweet Korean-style Glass Noodles
Kimchi 4oz.$1.99
Spicy Pickled Napa Cabbage in 4oz cup
Japchae Top- Bab$10.99
Steamed broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, and mostly japchae noodles over a bed of rice. Add a protein of your choice!
Mandoo$3.99
Pork and Vegetable Potstickers
Top-Bab Base$10.99
Steamed Broccoli, cauliflower and baby carrots, two pieces of mandoo and japchae over rice. Add a protein of your choice!
Fresh Base$10.99
Fresh base starting with rice on the bottom, topped with fresh raw spinach, lettuce and onion. Add a protein of your choice!
Classic Base$10.99
Cooked and chilled cucumber, carrot, zucchini, spinach, pickled radish, scrambled egg, and japchae noodles over a bed of rice. Add a protein of your choice!
Korean Style Wings 3pcs$4.99
3 pc Korean Style Wings
Location

303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130

Reno NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
