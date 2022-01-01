Go
Bab Korean Bistro

Bab is the phonetic translations of the Korean word for "complete meal", specifically a prepared bowl of cooked rice.

DUMPLINGS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

1374 Beacon St • $$

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

N3 VEGE JAPCHAE$14.00
B5 BEEF BIBIM BAB$16.00
A8 FRIED MANDU$11.00
A22 YANGNYEOM CHICKEN WING$13.00
N4 BEEF JAPCHAE$16.00
M6 BEEF BULGOGI$25.00
KC1 JJAJANG MYEON$12.00
A20 KIMCHI JEON$14.00
M7 LA GALBI$29.00
B3 TOFU BIBIM BAB$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1374 Beacon St

Brookline MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

