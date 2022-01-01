Baba Ali’s kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
5040 highway 121 #300
Location
5040 highway 121 #300
Lewisville TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Flavors Inspired by Life
Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Crowlers To Go, Pints to Stay, Pizza All Day!
We're a nostalgic American pizza parlor that specializes in old-school thin crust pizza and craft beer. We proudly source the best ingredients for our food, feature community breweries on our 40 taps and support local schools and charities.
Bread Zeppelin Salads
It’s easy: 40 ingredients; 20 dressings; mix it up! After you choose from our list of fresh ingredients, we chop it up fast with our mezzaluna knife, dress it and serve it to you in either a bowl or our trademark Zeppelin.
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
Seven Doors is a relaxed American grill, serving approachable yet extraordinarily executed food & cocktails with chef-inspired small plates and entrées.