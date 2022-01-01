Go
Baba on Central

Crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean. The menu focuses on fresh greek and lebanese cuisine

2701 Central Ave

Popular Items

CHICKEN PITA$12.00
Grilled chicken, salsa verde
Roasted Beets$15.00
labneh, marcona almonds, mint
Roasted Chicken
lemon, salsa verde
Location

2701 Central Ave

st petersburg FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
