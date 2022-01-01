Go
Babalu - Knoxville

A parking spot is reserved in the front of the building for togo pickup orders.
412 S Gay St

Popular Items

Pork Taco$5.00
Mojo-marinated pork, cilantro, onion, lime, white cheddar, side of birria au jus
Citrus Jerk Chicken Taco$5.00
Smoked jerk chicken, cilantro, queso fresco, onion, jerk sauce
Shrimp Taco$6.00
crispy fried shrimp, red cabbage, avocado, soy honey aioli
Chips and Salsa$4.00
house-made red salsa with tortilla chips
The Cuban$13.00
mojo marinated pork, smoked ham, house-made dill pickles, yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, Duke’s mayonnaise, pressed Cuban bread, house-made kettle chips
Babalu Chop$12.00
Romaine, black beans, grilled corn, red onions, tomatoes, toasted pepitas, queso fresco, house lime vinaigrette
Beef Taco$5.00
Smelcer Farms beef, cilantro, onion, chipotle aioli, queso fresco
Jerk Chicken Taco$5.00
smoked jerk chicken, cilantro, queso fresco, onion, jerk sauce
Guacamole$7.00
avocados, cilantro, freshly squeezed lime, sea salt, house-made tortilla chips
Add ons: bacon, jalapenos, garlic confit, fire-roasted tomatoes
Mahi Taco$6.00
seared tuna, red cabbage slaw, soy honey aioli
Location

412 S Gay St

Knoxville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
