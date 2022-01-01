Go
Baba's Delivery Kitchen

Virtual Kitchen for The Halal Shack, Baba's Pizza and Jamal's Chicken. Providing the Capital Region the best Middle Eastern Street Food, Pizza and Chicken Tenders!

214 Lisha Kill Rd

Popular Items

4pc Chicken Tenders$4.99
Fries Bowl
590-1140 CAL
6pc Chicken Tenders$6.99
Salad Bowl
193-495 CAL
Naanarito
590-1140 CAL
BYO Pizza$14.99
Fried Mac & Cheese$4.99
Cheese$14.99
Pizza Sauce & Grande Cheese
Zoodles Bowl
193-495 CAL
Rice Bowl
590-1140 CAL
Location

214 Lisha Kill Rd

Colonie NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

