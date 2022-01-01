Go
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!

745 E. Fort Ave. • $

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)

GREEK SALAD$9.00
Big Salad with Romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, oregano, onions and our own vinaigrette
Rosemary Beef$12.03
Grilled-Beef rubbed with spices, served medium rare & over rice with a creamy mushroom sauce
Chicken Shawarma$12.97
Marinated and roasted chicken thighs served with pickled vegetables and our homemade green harissa
Extra Pita$0.50
Chicken Picatta$10.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast pan tossed in a caper/lemon sauce, over rice
Farid's Falafel$8.02
Golden brown Coriander/Cumin seasoned Chick-pea patties, with tahini
Pita Chips: Regular$4.00
Sumac, garlic & salt deep fried pita chips
Lamb Kabob$14.00
Marinated, skewered and grilled lamb; served medium rare (pita includes yogurt)-
Zucchini Fries$5.47
Crunchy, deep fried zucchini
(Cage Free) Chicken Kabobs$11.00
Cage free: marinated, grilled & skewered chicken kabobs, with tahini
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

745 E. Fort Ave.

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
