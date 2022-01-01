Go
Babbalucci

Italian Kitchen & Wood Burning Oven

PIZZA

331 Lenox Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1204 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagna$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
Lemon Sorbet$4.50
Panino Polpette$11.00
beef and spinach meatballs, marinara, scamorza
Caprese$9.00
fresh mozzarella, mixed marinated
tomatoes, basil pesto
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

331 Lenox Ave

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
