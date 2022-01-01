Go
Babbs' Food on the Move

We strive to make everyone leave with good experience and look forward to seeing them again. We consider you our family.
Thanks for becoming part of the family.

Popular Items

Chicken Sub$13.00
Delicious shaved chicken breast on a grilled hoagie roll with toppings of your choice.
BBQ Pork$7.00
Smoked Sausage$8.50
Beef, Pork and Chicken Smoked Sausage deep fried and grilled to perfection.
Jalapeno Pops (4 Pops)$5.00
French Fries$4.00
Mozzarella Stix (4 Stix)$5.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sub$12.00
Delicious shaved beef steak on a grilled hoagie roll with toppings of your choice.
1/4 lb. Hamburger$7.00
Juicy grilled 1/4 lb. burgers with grilled buns and toppings of your choice.
Location

5219 Berryridge Terrace

Chesterfield VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
