Go
Consumer pic

Babe's at Harbor Point

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

80 N Genesee Street

Utica, NY 13502

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

80 N Genesee Street, Utica NY 13502

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Chesterfield's Tavolo

No reviews yet

Join the Loyalty Program today!
https://www.toasttab.com/tavolo-chesterfield/rewardsSignup

Tailor & The Cook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iconic by Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Cocktails and Kitchen

Nina's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Babe's at Harbor Point

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston