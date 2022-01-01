Go
Babe's on Milwaukee image
Bars & Lounges

Babe's on Milwaukee

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

135 Reviews

$

4416 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60630

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

4416 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 60630

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ruk Sushi & Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moonflower

No reviews yet

@moonflowerbar
Info@moonflowerbar.com

Gale Street Inn

No reviews yet

Classic American Tavern with two dining rooms and a large comfortable bar. Enjoy great food, professional service and true Chicago Hospitality.
Burgers Ribs Steaks and Fresh Seafood

Rex Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Babe's on Milwaukee

orange star4.5 • 135 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston