Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160

Popular Items

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$15.00
Garlic spread, turnips, tomato & pickled cucumber
LAMB RAGU$14.00
Classic Hummus topped with well-seasoned ground Lamb & Pine nuts
LAMB KOFTA KEBAB WRAP$18.00
Grilled kofta kebabs, tomato, cucumbers, turnip, pickles & tizziki and harissa sauce
FATOUSH SALAD$15.00
House greens, cucumbers, radish, tomato, onions, feta, green olives, pita crisps, olive oil & lemon juice
BABA GANOUSH$9.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATE$19.00
Marinated chicken breast in lebanese spices, lemone juice, garlic and olive oile over hummus topped with pickles
Pita$3.00
CHICKEN KEBAB$20.00
Marinated with Spanish saffron, virgin olive oil, garlic cream and lemon juice
CRISPY FALAFEL WRAP$15.00
Home-made crispy falafel with cucumber, tomato, pickles, turnips, tahini and harissa sauce
CLASSIC HUMMUS$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
Location

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
