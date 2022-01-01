Baboushi - The Exchange
Come in and enjoy!
211 S. Akard st
Popular Items
Location
211 S. Akard st
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Dock@Exchange Food Hall
The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1
Come in and enjoy!
Rise & Thyme - The Exchange
Boutique Café presented by Amanda Freitag located in the lower level of The Exchange Food Hall at AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas. Come in and enjoy!
Jaxon - Pop Up
Come in and enjoy!