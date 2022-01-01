Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Baboushi - The Exchange

Baboushi - The Exchange

Come in and enjoy!

211 S. Akard st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap$8.95
Roasted Lamb Bowl$15.95
Falafel Wrap$7.95
Brisket Shawarma Wrap$9.95
Pellagrini$3.65
Tabbouleh$3.00
Crispy Falafel$4.75
Roasted Lamb Gjro$11.95
Falafel Bowl$12.95
Chicken shawarma Bowl$13.95
See full menu

Location

211 S. Akard st

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

No reviews yet

The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rise & Thyme - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Boutique Café presented by Amanda Freitag located in the lower level of The Exchange Food Hall at AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas.⁣ Come in and enjoy!

Jaxon - Pop Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston