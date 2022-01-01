Go
Babs' Pizzeria

With thin crusts and big flavor, Babs Pizzeria has been serving customers a slice of NY right here in Northern Idaho for more than a decade. Babs also offers strombolis, sandwiches, wings, and more to bring you great food in a friendly atmosphere. Order takeout or come dine indoor or on our patio and enjoy a cold beer or a glass of wine with your pizza.

1319 US Route 2

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$4.95
We combine our house made Pizza dough and our garlic sauce tied into a knot to create a lighter, fluffier twist on traditional bread sticks.
Meat Stromboli
Ham and salami with Pesto, Mozzarella and provolone rolled into our house made dough and served with a side of marinara.
GF Meat Lover's$14.95
GF Veggie$14.96
GF Custom Pizza$10.95
N.Y. Cheese Cake$4.95
Classic New York style cheese cake, optionally topped with sweet fruit topping.
GF Margarita$12.95
GF Little Italy$13.95
GF Yuppie (Supreme)$17.95
GF Long Island White$14.95
Location

1319 US Route 2

Sandpoint ID

Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
