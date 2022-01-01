Babs' Pizzeria
With thin crusts and big flavor, Babs Pizzeria has been serving customers a slice of NY right here in Northern Idaho for more than a decade. Babs also offers strombolis, sandwiches, wings, and more to bring you great food in a friendly atmosphere. Order takeout or come dine indoor or on our patio and enjoy a cold beer or a glass of wine with your pizza.
1319 US Route 2
Sandpoint ID
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
