Baby Acapulco

Baby Acapulco (Baby A's) is a locally owned and operated Mexican Restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years!

1628 Barton Spring Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)

Popular Items

Flautas De Pollo$13.49
Quesadillas
Baby Changa$13.99
Baby A's Soup$11.95
Churros$5.99
Baby A's Soup Combo$12.49
LG. QUESO$8.99
Cowboy Enchiladas$13.99
Enchiladas Texanas$12.99
REG. QUESO$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1628 Barton Spring Road

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
