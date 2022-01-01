Go
Baby Acapulco

Baby Acapulco (Baby A’s) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years!

13609 North Interstate 35 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)

4 Oz. Salsa/Chips$3.99
Enchiladas Texanas$12.99
REG. QUESO$7.99
1 TACO CRISPY$2.25
Jerrys Burrito$12.99
Side Tortillas$0.49
Baby A's Soup$11.95
LG. QUESO$8.99
Baby A's Soup Combo$12.49
Helens Combo$12.49
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

13609 North Interstate 35

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
