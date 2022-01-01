Baby Acapulco (Baby A’s) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years!

Over the last three decades, Baby A’s has put its fingerprint on signature Tex-Mex dishes and was hailed as the originator of“Fruity Ritas” and our “Purple Rita” in town and around the world.

With delicious Enchiladas, Fajitas, a signature Tortilla soup, delicious Ritas that pack a punch, and a lively atmosphere, Baby A’s has solidified itself as a unique and original Austin favorite.

The family friendly establishment offers 4 convenient locations around town, live music for the whole family (NEVER a cover), and an ongoing “kids eat free” 5pm-close Tuesdays (dine in only). With something for everyone, we promise to deliver a truly unbeatable and enjoyable experience to all. Here at Baby A’s, we would like to thank our new and longtime patrons for letting us serve you all these years.



1705 S Lakeshore Drive • $$