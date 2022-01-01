Go
  Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - Downey

Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - Downey

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

9641 Lakewood bl • $$

Avg 4.2 (1183 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Family Meal$58.99
Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
Medium Cheese Pizza(updated)$14.99
Baby Bros Potatoes$9.00
Large Cheese Pizza$18.99
X-Large Cheese Pizza$24.99
Large Pizza(one topping) & Baby Bros Potatoes$27.99
Side of Ranch$0.89
X-Large Family Meal$49.99
Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.
Med The Works$21.99
Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.
10 Original Wings$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

9641 Lakewood bl

Downey CA

Sunday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:15 pm
