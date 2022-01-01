Go
Baby Duke's Kitchen

Good Food, Good Times

100 West Boston Post Road

Popular Items

Fried Calamari$13.99
Tender Fried Calamari Tubes and Tentacles. Served with Marinara Sauce
Shrimp Platter$24.99
Jumbo Shrimps prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lemon & Butter. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad
Mac & Cheese Side$6.99
Mozzarella, Cheddar, American & Fontina Cheeses
Fried Chicken$17.99
Three Piece Southern Fried Chicken served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad
Catfish Nuggets$11.99
Fried Catfish Nuggets with Spicy Cilantro Sauce
Catfish PoBoy$16.99
Fried Catfish Fillet on Hero Sandwich with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with French Fries.
Cajun Honey Half Chicken$21.99
Slow roasted half chicken in a cajun honey glaze. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad
Collard Side$6.99
Collard Greens simmered with Smoked Turkey Meat.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich with Chipotle Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with French Fries.
Location

Mamaroneck NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
