Baby Greens

Austin's original fresh food to go. We serve made-to-order salads and wraps. We also have scratch-made soups, fresh lemonade, and rotating Agua Frescas. Come in and enjoy #shamelessfastfod!

SALADS

10611 Research Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Wrap$4.99
romaine lettuce, kale, parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons
SUGGESTED DRESSING: Caesar
Southwest Salad$7.99
romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, black bean corn salsa, diced jicama, tortilla strips
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Chile Lime, Tangy Lime Vinaigrette, Spicy Peanut (vegan)
Southwest Wrap$5.99
romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, black bean corn salsa, diced jicama, tortilla strips
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Chile Lime, Tangy Lime Vinaigrette, Spicy Peanut (vegan)
Greek Wrap$5.99
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, green onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers (not spicy)
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Greek Vinaigrette (vegan), Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette
Cobb Wrap$6.99
romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, blue cheese, bacon
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette, Balsamic (vegan), Green Goddess
Asian Wrap$6.99
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard
Cobb Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Green Goddess
Miss Vickies Kettle Chips$1.39
Rainbow Wrap$7.99
spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds
SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10611 Research Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
