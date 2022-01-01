Go
Baby Izakaya

Non-traditional Japanese-inspired fare specializing in small dishes, cocktails, and sake.

510 17th Half Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED OYSTER PO' BOY$12.00
Oysters Fried with Thai Basil, Shrettuce, Tomato & Onion Salsa, Tuna & Tofu Sauce, Herbs, Lemon
KARAAGE$12.00
Japanese Chicken Nuggets, Scallions. Served with Kewpie and Lemon
KUROBUTA CORN DOGS$11.00
Pork Sausage, Peach Togarashi BBQ, Kewpie, Scallions, Pickled Ginger
MUSHROOM YAKISOBA (vegetarian)$15.00
Stir Fried Noodles, Mushrooms, Carrots, Cabbage, Lemon, Ginger, Kewpie
HAMACHI SASHIMI$12.00
Konbu Cured Yellowtail, Pickled Daikon, Tomato Tare, Scallions, Lemon, Wasabi
SHOYU RAMEN$16.00
Soy Flavored, Chicken & Dashi Broth, Pork Chashu, Marinated Egg, Scallions, Chicken Fat Fried Onions
OYAKODON RICE BOWL$16.00
Marinated Chicken, Soft Omelet, Chicken Fat Rice, Onions, Ginger, Fried Onions, Scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

510 17th Half Street

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
