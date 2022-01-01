Baby Izakaya
Non-traditional Japanese-inspired fare specializing in small dishes, cocktails, and sake.
510 17th Half Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
510 17th Half Street
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pacifica
Come in and enjoy!!
Lil Bit Nola
Come in and enjoy some fine cuisine that was inspired by the flavorful ingredients and traditions only found in the bayou. That’s why we call it a “Lil Bit NOLA”.
La Bella Italia
RESTAURANT/BAKERY/CATERING
Eurasia
Come in and enjoy!!