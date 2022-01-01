Go
Italian

Bacari

Open today 11:30 AM - 12:00 AM

757 Americana Way

Glendale, CA 91210

Popular Items

Smoked Mushroom Pizza$14.00
fromage blanc, 2yr white cheddar, parsley
Petit Filet$11.00
grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise
Glazed Pork Belly$10.00
sweet umami mulling glaze, toasted sesame seeds, lemon, green onion, cilantro
Fried Chicken Sliders$12.00
cornbread crusted, hawaiian roll, pickled cucumber, cabbage, lemon kalamata olive caper aioli
Tuscan Kale Salad$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet
Stuffed Mushroom$10.00
five cheese blend, toasted pecan, basil walnut pesto, parmesan, parsley
Chef's Salmon$13.00
pan seared, walnut crust, lemon garlic herb bulgar, parsley
Hunter's Mac and Cheese$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +$2)
Shawarma Tacos$11.00
mary’s air chilled chicken, israeli spice mix, cabbage, pickled red onion, lemon garlic tahini - two per order
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am

Location

757 Americana Way, Glendale CA 91210

Directions

Bacari

