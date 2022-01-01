Bacari
Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!
8030 3/4 W 3rd St
Popular Items
Location
8030 3/4 W 3rd St
LA CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Located in the heart of LA's Farmers Market neighborhood.
Alma at The Grove
Come in and enjoy!
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove
Groundwork is thrilled to be at L.A.’s premier shopping destination, The Grove. Our kiosk, located right behind the park, serves up certified organic teas and delicious handcrafted drinks, which pair perfectly with foods and baked goods delivered daily from our kitchen in Venice. Come by, grab a cup of your favorite, and get busy shopping!