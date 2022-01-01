Go
Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!

8030 3/4 W 3rd St

Popular Items

Rainbow Beet Salad$10.00
oven roasted, chèvre, tarragon, frantoia olive oil, black peppercorn, grey salt
Noa's Cauliflower$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet
Stuffed Mushroom$10.00
five cheese blend, toasted pecan, basil walnut pesto, parmesan, parsley
Fried Chicken Sliders$12.00
cornbread crusted, hawaiian roll, pickled cucumber, cabbage, lemon kalamata olive caper aioli
Smoked Mushroom Pizza$13.00
fromage blanc, 2yr white cheddar, parsley
Chef's Salmon$12.00
pan seared, walnut crust, lemon garlic herb bulgar, parsley
Tuscan Kale Salad$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
Sea Bass$15.00
pan seared, charred shishito pepper & corn, tarragon aioli, pomegranate molasses, grilled lemon
Burrata Caprese$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
Location

LA CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

Located in the heart of LA's Farmers Market neighborhood.

Alma at The Grove

Umami Burger

Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove

Groundwork is thrilled to be at L.A.’s premier shopping destination, The Grove. Our kiosk, located right behind the park, serves up certified organic teas and delicious handcrafted drinks, which pair perfectly with foods and baked goods delivered daily from our kitchen in Venice. Come by, grab a cup of your favorite, and get busy shopping!

