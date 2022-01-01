Go
Bacchanal Wine

Bacchanal is a wine laboratory where food, music and culture collude with Holy Vino to create the most unique evenings you will ever experience in New Orleans Ninth Ward.

600 Poland Avenue

Popular Items

Lamb Albondigas$13.00
Spicy lamb meatballs, tomato sauce, feta, mint.
Allergies: Gluten, Nightshade, Allium, Dairy
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Potatoes with garlic aioli and brava sauce
allergens: eggs, garlic, nightshade
Can be vegan
Coulotte Steak$27.00
Culotte Steak served with fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe, celery root, Bayley Hazen Blue cheese and sherry gastrique.
LA Gulf Shrimp$13.00
Gulf shrimp, sherry wine, chili flake, parsley, bellegarde bakery toast.
Allergies: Shellfish, Alcohol, Nightshade, Gluten. CAN BE MADE WITHOUT GLUTEN, ALCOHOL.
Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo served with Brava sauce
Allergens: nightshade, garlic, pork
Mixed Olives$10.00
Mix of castleventrano, cerignola, and coquillo olives marinated in a mustard seed vinaigrette. Garnished with fennel pollen
Allergens: contains nightshade, mustard seeds
Bread and Butter$7.00
warm sliced Bellegarde Bakery bread, served with black garlic butter and sea salt.
Confit Chicken Leg$19.00
Confited Chicken Leg with a bread salad of delicata squash, bacon, green onions, pecorino cheese , greens, and red wine vinaigrette.
Allergies: gluten, Nightshade, Allium, dairy, pork
Seared Mushrooms$19.00
Pan seared seasonal mushrooms, cold lentil salad, chickpeas, fennel, cilantro mojo verde.
VEGAN!!!!
Allergies: Allium, Nightshade
Location

600 Poland Avenue

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
