Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

At Mason Dixon, every customer is part of our family. We know your name and your child’s favorite cupcake. We cook your food with the same quality ingredients we feed to our own children. We use grass fed meat, pastured pork and local eggs. We prepare all meats in house, including curing and smoking. We make our salad dressings and vinegars to pair perfectly with a dish. We use no preservatives and only ingredients you can grow, hunt, or farm. We bake fresh bread every day and pride ourselves in our custom cakes and catering. Whatever your need, we are here to help. We cannot wait to have you become part of our family!

