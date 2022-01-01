Go
Bacchus On The Beach

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

111 W Scenic Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)

Popular Items

Famous Pork Chop$21.95
choice of side
Fried Chicken Strip Platter$15.95
served with french fries & hushpuppies
Pork Chop Monday$12.50
Our Famous $10 Pork Chop served with Corn Bread & Collard Greens
Thursday Steak$12.50
5oz Filet Served With Mashed Potatoes
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$8.95
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$16.95
blackened chicken, cajun alfredo, penne, parmesan
Bacchus Burger$13.95
1/2 pound angus beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, brioche & served with french fries
Caesar Salad$6.95
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese
Firecracker Shrimp$12.95
gulf shrimp, panko encrusted, housemade comeback sauce
Smoked Tuna Dip$12.95
housemade served with saltine crackers
111 W Scenic Dr

Pass Christian MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
