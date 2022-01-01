Go
Toast

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

Fast-casual. Family owned and operated. We are Home of The Jumbo Slice. Made to Order.

2101 W. Touhy Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Cheese Slice$7.00
Good Ole' Cheese Pizza.
Jumbo Sausage Slice$7.75
Handrolled Sausage Cooked To Perfection.
Bacci Wings$7.95
Half Order of Fries$2.00
14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza$15.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 2-3.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Jumbo Pepperoni Slice$7.75
You Know The Drill. Goes Perfect With Mike's Hot Honey.
French Fries-Regular&Seasoned$4.50
18" HandTossed FAMILY Pizza$21.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 4-5.
Coca Cola Products---Cans$1.25
See full menu

Location

2101 W. Touhy Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

S&C Electric Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Garcia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charmers Cafe

No reviews yet

Come and be charmed!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston