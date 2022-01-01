Go
Bacco Ristorante is elegant, comfortable and unpretentious. You’ll discover authentic Italian food made with the freshest ingredients, faultless service by our friendly staff, and a serious wine selection.
Chef and proprietor Luciano DelSignore is passionate about honoring the regional traditions of Italy, with a deep appreciation of food done simply and beautifully.
Bacco’s consistently delicious food and welcoming atmosphere make it one of the Detroit area’s most memorable dining experiences, whether it be for lunch, dinner or special occasions. Come, experience the warm hospitality of Bacco today!

Popular Items

Chicken$26.00
Pan Seared Salmon$40.00
Arugula pesto, beluga lentils, tomato veloute
Cacio E Pepe$21.00
Pecorino, butter, black pepper, parmigiano, ricotta
Bacco Chop Salad$15.00
Chopped greens, hearts of palm, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, fontina, Ceci beans, Prosciutto Di Parma, Dijon vinaigrette
Bacco Chopped Salad$14.00
Gnocchi$22.00
House made potato dumplings, fresh tomato sauce, basil
Alfredo$21.00
Caprese$16.00
Penne Arrabbiata$21.00
Strozzapreti Norcina$26.00
Housemade sausage, truffle oil, tomato, cream
29410 Northwestern Hwy

Southfield MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Front Page Deli

Best Food in Town PERIOD!!!

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Come in and enjoy!

D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

SOUPDIVE

Come in and enjoy!

