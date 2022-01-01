Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

Welcome to Bacco Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar! Bacco Trattoria is a unique restaurant offering a relaxed atmosphere and authentic Italian food and beverage. The decor is soft and traditional, but still carries a theme of Italian culture. Boulder is a city known for its trendy atmosphere and we compliment that with our unique Mozzarella Bar, one of the few open in the United States. We pride ourselves in bringing the first one to the city and reinforcing the culture that is Boulder, Colorado.



PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

1200 Yarmouth Ave • $$