Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

Welcome to Bacco Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar! Bacco Trattoria is a unique restaurant offering a relaxed atmosphere and authentic Italian food and beverage. The decor is soft and traditional, but still carries a theme of Italian culture. Boulder is a city known for its trendy atmosphere and we compliment that with our unique Mozzarella Bar, one of the few open in the United States. We pride ourselves in bringing the first one to the city and reinforcing the culture that is Boulder, Colorado.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

1200 Yarmouth Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (296 reviews)

Popular Items

Tagliatelle Bolognese$22.00
Cesare$9.00
Pappardelle Boscaiola$23.00
Rapa$9.50
Tiramisu$8.00
Garlic Bread$6.00
Arugula$9.00
Margherita$14.50
Pollo Parmigiana$24.00
Lasagna$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1200 Yarmouth Ave

Boulder CO

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
