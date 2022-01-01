Bacetti
Bacetti
1509 Echo Park Avenue
Location
1509 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Honey Hi
thoughtfully sourced and prepared.
Cosa Buona
Housed inside a former pizzeria which dated back to 1959, Cosa Buona is Chef Zach Pollack's ode to classic Italian-American restaurants and pizzerias. Our aim is not to redefine the Italian-American food of yore, but to recreate it with detailed techniques and impeccably sourced ingredients. Basta!
Juice Farmacy
Come in and enjoy!
Tilda
Tilda is a small wine bar and bottle shop specializing in natural wines.