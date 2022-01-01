Go
Bachour is world renown pastry chef Antonio Bachour's restaurant, bakery and pastry shop in Coral Gables, Florida. Bachour is located on the ground floor at 2020 Salzedo, a mixed-use community that was developed by and houses the Codina Partners headquarters. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is Contemporary American, and features a full-line of viennoiserie, egg-based dishes, tartines, sandwiches and salads as well as Bachour’s petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2020 salzedo • $$

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$18.00
Turkey Wrap$17.00
Strawberry & Mascarpone Croissant$6.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich$18.00
Plain Croissant$4.75
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Peach$10.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.50
Alfajore$2.00
Guava and Cheese Danish$5.00
Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2020 salzedo

miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
