Baci Amore

Let us bring the kitchen to you... full service corporate catering, lunch boxes, housemade salads and international fare are offered to satisfy all your cravings. Grab-n-go, delivery and carry out are all available!

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor • $

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)

Popular Items

Palermo$11.99
Grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze on our Pinsa bread
Vegi Amore$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
Jojo$13.99
Imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, marinated artichokes hearts, basil leaves, and roasted tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette on our Pinsa bread or Baguette
Root Beer$2.50
Mama's Meatballs Panino$13.99
Three meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a baguette.
Fumato$12.75
Turkey, smoked provolone, honey mustard and citrus greens on our Pinsa bread
Amore Tuna$11.99
Classic tuna salad with lettuce and fresh tomatoes on our baguette
Monterrey$12.75
Smoked Ham, sharp provolone, avocado, tomatoes and basil pesto mayo on our Pinsa bread
Arancita/ Limonata$3.29
Chicken Parmigiano$13.99
Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa bread
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
