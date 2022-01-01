Go
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

Come in and enjoy!

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101

Popular Items

Lingunie Con Salsiccia E Salsa All'Arrabbiata$22.00
Linguine, Italian Sausage, Broccolini, Garlic, Chili Flakes, Roasted Red Peppers, Shallots, Peas, Roasted Tomatoes, Pecorino, Spicy Arrabbiata
Tre Colori E Puttanesca$21.00
Tri-Color Tortellini, Chicken, Cremini, Greek Olives, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Shallots, Pecorino, Puttanesca
Tortelloni Con Manzo Brasato$23.00
Cheese Tortelloni, Beef Braised Short Ribs ,Shallots, Chives, Roasted Tomatoes, Pine Nuts, Zucchini, Pecorino, Creamy Marsala
GYRO KABOB$18.00
(Hommos, Tabbouleh, Tsatziki, Rice & Vegetables, Cornichons, Olive Tapenade, Insalata & Pita)
FALAFEL KABOB$18.00
(Hommos, Tabbouleh, Tsatziki, Rice & Vegetables, Cornichons, Olive Tapenade, Insalata & Pita)
Cravatta A Farfalla$22.00
Bow-Tie Farfalle, Italian Sausage, Chili flakes, Cremini, Shallots, Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Red peppers, Garlic, Pecorino, Salsa Picante Arrossita
Pollo Al Marsala$21.00
Penne, Chicken, Shallots, Cremini, Peas, Parsley, Pecorino, Thyme, Creamy Marsala
Pennette Con Pollo E Pesto$21.00
Penne, Chicken, Capers, Greek Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Roasted Tomatoes, Pecorino, Creamy Gorgonzola Pesto
SHRIMP KABOB$19.00
(Hommos, Tabbouleh, Tsatziki, Rice & Vegetables, Cornichons, Olive Tapenade, Insalata & Pita)
SHISH TAOUK (CHICKEN)$18.00
(Hommos, Tabbouleh, Tsatziki, Rice & Vegetables, Cornichons, Olive Tapenade, Insalata & Pita)
Location

Charlottesville VA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room

In an effort to do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only) & merchandise can be ordered online and picked up at the tap room. Please bring matching ID. E-gift cards are also available!

Pro Re Nata

Brewpub & Music Hall located in Crozet, VA. Stop in to enjoy all that we offer - "As Needed"!

Crozet Pizza

Est. 1977 Best Pizza in the World! offering curbside takeout

Sal's Pizza

We have been serving Crozet, VA and surrounding areas since 1987. Sal's is a great local restaurant that offers authentic Italian cuisine, a full gluten free menu, hand-tossed pizzas, fresh bread, delicious pasta dishes and much more. Bring your whole family, with all the kids, to experience our welcoming family atmosphere and great food.

