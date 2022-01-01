Go
Toast

Bacio Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

1223 Lancaster Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1223 Lancaster Road

Manheim PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hearth & Harrow

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hearth and Harrow — a restaurant, bistro, coffee bar, and outdoor patio where friends can relax and families can gather. At the center of the restaurant area, you’ll find a hearth oven. Our name highlights that signature feature and connects back to Pleasant View’s heritage of the family farm. Our goal is to partner with local, Lancaster County food vendors to bring the Farm-to-Table movement to our community.

Kountry Kitchen Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max&Go! Richmond Square

No reviews yet

Smash burgers, milkshakes, tots and more!

Maize Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

Full-service restaurant and bar focused on So-Cal Mexican and Traditional Mexican food and beverage.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston