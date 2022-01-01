Go
Bacio Carryout & Eatery

Make every day delicious!

1903 Park Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip$1.35
Toffee, brown butter, flaked salt
Polenta Lasagna
Layered polenta with roasted mushrooms onion and red bell pepper. pesto, mozzarella, marinara and shredded pecorino (gf)
Kale Caesar$7.50
(serves 1 as an entree, 2+ as a side salad)
Romaine, kale, dried tomato, crispy capers, Parmesan, croutons, lemon garlic dressing.
Bacio Banh Mi$11.00
5-spice braised pork, Asian Slaw, creamy sriracha, Kimchi, hot & sour sauce
Farmers Market$7.50
(serves 1 as an entree, 2+ as a side salad)
Field greens, pepita brittle, seasonal market goods, scallion and cucumber in a citrus vinaigrette (gf, v)
Red Boat$13.00
5-spice Pulled Pork // Asian cabbage slaw with mint, cilantro, and jalepeno // Thai noodle salad with broccoli, carrots, red onion in a tamari ginger vinaigrette. Creamy sriracha and Hot & Sour sauce on the side.
Cowgirl (gf)$1.35
Chocolate, oats, coconut, pecan
BUILD YOUR OWN
You do you! Choose any combination of two to five options of mains and/or sides. Everything arrives cool, ready for you to reheat! For detailed ingredients, check the BULK listings
Eat Your Vegetables
grilled and roasted seasonal vegetables lightly seasoned *GF*
Deluxe Mac-n-Cheese
Gluten-free penne, four cheese cream sauce, spices (gf)
Location

Chico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

No reviews yet

The Sierra Nevada Taproom & Restaurant, which is located in Chico, California, is a combination of a top-notch brewery and excellent restaurant. Beer-lovers will enjoy the wide selection available to them. Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada Taproom & Nevada also sources ingredients from local places and even from the restaurant's own garden, which means freshness is always a quality of the foods on the menu.

Drunken Dumpling

No reviews yet

Dumplings, Noodles, Bao, Asian Fusion

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0351

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Commons

No reviews yet

Craft Beer Bar and Pizzeria.

