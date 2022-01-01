Go
Back 40 A1A image

Back 40 A1A

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

6101 SR-A1A Unit 111

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Island Ruben$12.00
Sliced Turkey, Island Slaw, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island On Grilled Rye
1/2 Pound Burger$12.00
Angus Beef Patty, Served on a Brioche Bun, Cooked MW. Topped With American Or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Toamato, Red Onion, and Pickles
Dynamite Shrimp- Meal$13.00
Cheddar Jack, Dyno Slaw, & diced Tomato
Sante Fe Chicken$12.00
5 oz of Cajun Chicken, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Green Onions, Cilantro, & Southwest Ranch
Jerk Chicken Nachos$13.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Cilantro, Served With Jalapenos & Salsa
Island Bowl$11.00
Black Beans, Brown Rice, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Salsa, Green Onions, & Cilanto
Kids Pizza$6.00
Cuban$13.00
Smoked Ham & Mojo Pork, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Mayo & Dill Pickle on a Pressed Hoagie. St. Augustine Favorite!!
Wet Burrito$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.
Shrimp Curry$14.00
6 Cajun Shrimp, Toasted Coconut & Homemade Croutons. Yummy Coconut Curry Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Cashews, Shreeded Cheddar Jack ,Green Onions, & Fresh Cilantro.
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE FL 32080

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Purple Olive

No reviews yet

Pickup or Curbside available!

Paladar Cuban Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gas Full Service Restaurant

No reviews yet

Here at GAS Full D=Service Restaurant our food is made from scratch daily using fresh, local, and seasonal goods as much as possible. Our menu aims to offer something for everybody. We serve classic comfort food elevated to something new with our creative twist and superior ingredients.

Odd Birds Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Back 40 A1A

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston