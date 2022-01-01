Go
Back Alley Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

649 N Main St

Popular Items

Big BA Burger 1/2$10.95
Big Appetite?? Our Half-Pound patty served cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, and finished with 1000 island on the bun.
2 Lamb Chops$19.00
Two lamb chops seasoned to perfection and cooked to your liking. Accompanied by mint jelly.
Soda$3.00
WINGS$11.95
Served spicy, each order comes with 8 pc and a side of Ranch Dressing. Shown here dry with Buffalo on the side.
Grilled Chicken Breast$19.00
Your Way! Teriyaki, BBQ, or lightly seasoned.
Sirlion$22.00
An 8-ounce Sirloin grilled to perfection.
Dinner Salad$8.50
6 Taquitos$10.95
Kids Corn Dog$6.95
Fried to a perfect golden brown.
Bronco FF$4.60
Location

Bishop CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
